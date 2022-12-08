Test drive for Peoples Bus Service in Sukkur begins

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Sindh transport department has successfully started the test drive of Peoples Bus Service in Sukkur on the directives of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He made this announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday, and said that the Peoples Bus Service for the people of Sukkur would be formally started in the current month. He said the bus services was being extended to Sukkur after Karachi, Hyderabad, and Larkana.

As per the vision of the PPP chairman, the Sindh government was on a mission to provide modern, comfortable and affordable travel facilities to the people of the province, the transport minister said.