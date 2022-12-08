Mardan raids: 21 arrested with contrabands

MARDAN: District police arrested 21 persons including several proclaimed offenders and also recovered arms and drugs here on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Mardan police said that in Rustam area, the cops searched 17 houses during a search operation and recovered two shotguns, three pistols, 12 motorcycles, and arrested 17 persons for questioning.

In Saroshah area, the cops conducted a raid on a tip-off and arrested a drug peddler Aslam with more than 1kg charas and some quantity of ice.

In a raid in Kharaki area, the police personnel arrested two proclaimed offenders and a drug trafficker. One Kalakov, one rifle, three pistols, and almost 1kg charas were also recovered during the raid.

Meanwhile, a meeting in the city area discussed the dispute resolution mechanism through the Dispute Resolution Council in city area here on Wednesday.

District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed visited the DRC office in city circle where he spoke to the local elders and DRC members. On the occasion, the meeting discussed ways and suggestions to improve the DRC performance further.

Speaking at the event, Haroon Rasheed said that the DRC is aimed to resolving disputes in accordance with the Pashtun culture in any area. He said it’s important to follow the law of the land as well, while deciding cases at the DRC.