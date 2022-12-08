Contractor dies of suffocation

MANSEHRA: A contractor died here of suffocation in the early hours on Wednesday, police officials said.

They said Babur Khanzada, contractor, and his driver were asleep when their room filled with gas after a heater burnt to brave the severe cold went off because of the loadshedding.

The family rushed both of them to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Khanzada dead and his driver was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in a critical condition.