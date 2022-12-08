Lawyer among 3 killed in Swat incidents

MINGORA: The legal fraternity of Malakand Division observed complete

boycott of courts’

proceedings against the killing of a lawyer in Arkot area in Matta tehsil on Wednesday.

It was learnt that PSI Amir Hamza of Shaheedan Weeni Police Station allegedly opened fire on Abdur Rahman advocate after the two exchanged harsh words over some issue.

Abdur Rahman advocate popularly known as Khan Nawab was a member of the High Bar Association, Mingora Circuit Bench in Swat.

Meanwhile, a man committed suicide after killing a student named Junaid in Koza Bandai area in Kabal tehsil in Swat district. The motive behind the extreme of the accused could not be ascertained.

The police have registered cases and started an investigation.