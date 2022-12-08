PIA plane crash victims remembered

CHITRAL: Quran Khwani was held here on Wednesday for the souls of the passengers, who were killed when a plane of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying passengers from Chitral to Islamabad crashed some years back.

The 47 victims of the plane crash include singer-turned-preacher Junaid Jamshed, Deputy Commissioner Chitral Osama

Ahmad Warraich and many prominent personalities of Chitral.

A gathering was held at the Osama Warraich Park. Deputy Commissioner Chitral Irfanuddin and others attended the event.

The cops from the Chitral Police and personnel of the Levies force presented a salute to the martyrs’ memorial.

A number of gatherings were also in various areas of the district to remember the victims of the plane crash.