PIA plane crash victims remembered

CHITRAL: Quran Khwani was held here on Wednesday for the souls of the passengers, who were killed when a plane of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying passengers from Chitral to Islamabad crashed some years back.
The 47 victims of the plane crash include singer-turned-preacher Junaid Jamshed, Deputy Commissioner Chitral Osama
Ahmad Warraich and many prominent personalities of Chitral.
A gathering was held at the Osama Warraich Park. Deputy Commissioner Chitral Irfanuddin and others attended the event.
The cops from the Chitral Police and personnel of the Levies force presented a salute to the martyrs’ memorial.
A number of gatherings were also in various areas of the district to remember the victims of the plane crash.
CHARSADDA: A former provincial minister on Wednesday accused a senator of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of occupying...
PESHAWAR: Institute of Management Sciences arranged one-day stakeholder conference on political and socioeconomic...
MANSEHRA: A 16-year-old Afghan girl committed suicide here on Wednesday.The hanging body of the girl was found in a...
KARACHI: Social media-based sellers make a tonne of money selling food, bakery items, products, and other services via...
MARDAN: District police arrested 21 persons including several proclaimed offenders and also recovered arms and drugs...
PESHAWAR: The two-day ‘women youth career conference’ concluded at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University here...
Comments