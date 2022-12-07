M-6 Motorway corruption case: Six accused sent on three-day physical remand

SUKKUR: The special anti-corruption judge Sukkur sent the six accused on the three-day physical remand in Rs3 billion-corruption case related to land procurement for the M-6 motorway.

Anti-corruption police Naushaharoferoze produced six suspects before the anti-corruption court Sukkur and sought a 14-day physical remand. The accused included Mukhtiarkar Naushaharoferoze Shafiq Soomro, Accountant DC Office Rustam Khoso, Stamp vendor Aftab Ahmed, Social Welfare Officer Sajjad Memon and Patwari Ghulam Haqani.

The judge handed over the accused to the Anti- Corruption police Nausharoferoze on the physical remand till December 9. Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Police Naushaharoferoze had registered another FIR of the land procurement scandal

against absconding former DC Nausharoferoze Tashqeen Alam, Mukhtiarkar Bhirya Niaz Ujjan, Mukhtiarkar Mehrabpur Shafiq Soomro, Patwari Tanveer Mallah, Patwari Haqani Sahatto, Patwari Sattar Dino Manghrio, Contractor Rehamatullah Solangi, Sikandar Ali, Asghar Jatoi, Zaman Shah and Khalid Channo.