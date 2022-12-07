PTI increased debt by 70pc: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman, has said the nation has paid a heavy price not because of any NRO but because of the previous incompetent government of Imran Khan.

“You took historic loans in four years. The total debts of the country in 70 years were Rs24,000 billion but you took more than Rs18,000 billion loans in four years, increasing the total debts by more than 70pc,” she said while responding to former prime minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said Imran Khan locked the accountability courts in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa during his tenure while Pakistan came down from 117 to 140 in the corruption index. "Now he was talking about corruption," she said. “Who is responsible for mega scams of BRT, LNG, medicines, flour, sugar, billion Tree, Malam Jabba and other scandals,” she asked.

Senator Sherry Rehman, who is also the Vice President PPP Parliamentarians, said people are fed up with so-called narrative of Imran Khan. "You call others thieves while you yourself have been disqualified due to corrupt practice,” she said.

She said Imran Khan wanted an accountability system where everyone was accountable except him. “The people now know that he plays by creating a narrative and now they will not become part of his games," she said.