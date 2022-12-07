Farhan top seed in CNS All Pakistan Squash

KARACHI: Farhan Zaman is the top seed in the 1st CNS All Pakistan Squash Tournament that is commencing from Tuesday (today) at PNRKJK Squash Complex here.

Farhan, who is also an associate coach of Pakistan Squash Federation, is top seed in the men’s event.

The organisers have devised a draw of 16 places. Four places are for qualifiers.

“The draw size is quite shocking as the prize money of this event is one million rupees. It should have had a draw of 32 places,” said a local coach.

The coach added that the organisers have reduced participation opportunities for a big number of players due to this limited draw.

“There are 58 players in the reserve list, so one can easily imagine how badly they have arranged this event,” reasoned the coach.

He added that national events with this much prize money are quite rare in the country. “Another issue is that the organisers did not take permission from Sindh Squash Association for this event,” said the coach.

He added that PSF should take notice of this violation of rules

“This specially happens with SSA because no one is allowed to host events without the permission of other provincial squash associations,” said the coach.