PFF calls 34 girls for camp

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has called 34 women players for the national camp which commences on Thursday (tomorrow) in Lahore.
Goalkeepers: Nisha Ashraf, Rumesa Khan, Hadiqa Zafar, Fatima Naz, Mafia Parveen.
Midfielders: Maria Khan, Alina Isphani, Alina Akram, Aliza Sabir, Amina Hanif, Ammal Khan, Anushey Usman, Marvi Baig, Rameen Fareed, Ruqqya Farheen, Sanober Sattar, Suha Hirani, Zehmina Malik.
Forwards/ Defenders: Nadia Khan, Aliya Sadiq, Anmol Hira, Kainat Ghani, Nadia Shams, Naqiyah Ali, Zoya Zeeshan, Malika e Noor, Eeshal Fayyaz, Eschal Sheikh, Mishal Bhatti, Nazalia Siddiqui, Sahar Zaman, Sahiba Sherdil, Sara Khan, Sophiya Qureshi.
