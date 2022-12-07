 
close
Wednesday December 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

PFF calls 34 girls for camp

By Our Correspondent
December 07, 2022

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has called 34 women players for the national camp which commences on Thursday (tomorrow) in Lahore.

Goalkeepers: Nisha Ashraf, Rumesa Khan, Hadiqa Zafar, Fatima Naz, Mafia Parveen.

Midfielders: Maria Khan, Alina Isphani, Alina Akram, Aliza Sabir, Amina Hanif, Ammal Khan, Anushey Usman, Marvi Baig, Rameen Fareed, Ruqqya Farheen, Sanober Sattar, Suha Hirani, Zehmina Malik.

Forwards/ Defenders: Nadia Khan, Aliya Sadiq, Anmol Hira, Kainat Ghani, Nadia Shams, Naqiyah Ali, Zoya Zeeshan, Malika e Noor, Eeshal Fayyaz, Eschal Sheikh, Mishal Bhatti, Nazalia Siddiqui, Sahar Zaman, Sahiba Sherdil, Sara Khan, Sophiya Qureshi.

Comments