‘Farmers’ rights to be ensured’

LAHORE:Steps are being taken to ensure protection of sugarcane farmers' rights, said Hussain Bahadur, Cane Commissioner Punjab.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said as per the order of the CM, the food department had started preparations for the new season before the crushing season and clear cut directions were issued to all the sugar mills in October 2022 regarding basic preparations of crushing season.

The Punjab government fixed the minimum price of sugarcane from Rs225 to Rs300 and issued directions to relevant DCs/ additional cane commissioner to enable district purchase monitoring and examining to ensure timely payment.