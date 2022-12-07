Corruption school

It is no secret that Pakistan’s education system is rife with corruption. From the teachers to the examination boards, there is nothing that cannot be bought at the right price. Whether it is by turning a blind eye to cheating, giving a student a score their work does not deserve or a fake degree all together, there is no lack of options for those with the cash to bend the rules.
Rather similar to how this country operates in general. Is that a coincidence?
Sheikh Imran
Tank
