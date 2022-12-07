Different but same

While humanity has made tremendous progress over the last century and is getting ready to reach for the stars, we still have many steps to climb on the ladder to true enlightenment. Our world is still rife with irrational bigotry and intolerance, in fact, they appear to be on the rise. Be it the discrimination against Muslim women who choose to where the hijab in the West, or the discrimination in some Muslim countries against those who choose not to, they are both equally bad and different versions of the same wrong. In both cases, people are policing what women can wear, violating their individual liberty.
In some cases, this discrimination is enforced through threats and violence. It is quite ironic that we live in a world where we have the capability to talk to anyone in any country and yet we still have not learnt how to respect each other’s most basic rights. Such chauvinism and zealotry have no place in the 21st century.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
This refers to the Letter, "Chitral suicides" by Ijaz Yousuf. The letter highlights the unusually high rate of...
This letter refers to the editorial, ‘Polio-free Pakistan?’ . The resurgence of the polio virus in Pakistan this...
It is no secret that Pakistan’s education system is rife with corruption. From the teachers to the examination...
This letter refers to the news story ‘President’s caution to Imran Khan about ‘red barrier’’ . This ‘red...
Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, its people have been in dire straits. Food has become hard to come by and...
Rest areas along the motorways are meant to facilitate travellers, allowing them to stock up on supplies and catch a...
Comments