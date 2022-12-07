Inhumane sanctions

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, its people have been in dire straits. Food has become hard to come by and jobs are even scarcer. According to some reports, over 90 per cent of Afghans have faced some form of food insecurity over the past year. While one should not whitewash the brutality of the Taliban regime, it is clear that Western meddling has, as usual, made things worse.
The financial sanctions imposed on Afghanistan by the West have complicated aid efforts and brought the nation’s economy to its knees. It is as though ordinary Afghans are being made to pay the price of the Taliban’s crimes.
Shakir KB
Turbat
