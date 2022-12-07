FPCCI to help PCA in exports

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has assured to facilitate Pakistan Coating Association (PCA) in all business matters, especially export of coating industry products, a statement said on Tuesday.

A PCA delegation visited the FPCCI and met its acting president Suleman Chawla.

Speaking on the occasion, Chawla said multiple opportunities exist and emerging in Commonwealth of Independent States namely Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and also the neighbouring country Afghanistan, which could be targeted to promote coating business mainly focusing on exports.

“FPCCI can facilitate PCA in promoting coating industry with its good contacts with the counterparts and Pakistani consulates,” he stated.

FPCCI acting president also suggested PCA for aggressive marketing through professional presentation, including research data and numbers to Secretary, Commerce, Sawleh Farooqui in Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan for promoting coating industry.