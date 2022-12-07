Gold drops Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs100 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs163,900 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs86 to Rs140,547.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $19 to $1,775 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,780 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,543.13.

Local jewellers said prices in the local market remained below by Rs2,000 per tola compared with the gold rates in Dubai gold market.