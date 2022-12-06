Punjab PA passes bill to raise ministers’ pays, privileges

The Punjab Assembly building in Lahore. The News/File

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Monday passed five bills including Punjab Trusts (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Punjab Ministers Salaries, Allowances and Privilege (Amendment/Repeal) Bills 2022 with majority vote.

On November 1, Punjab Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman had returned returned four bills, including the one related to increasing salaries, allowances and privileges, unsigned to the Punjab Assembly.

The governor observed that should the bill for salaries be assented, it would entail huge expenditures, which would be a burden on the public exchequer. Other bills which were passed by the House on Monday included Empowerment of Persons with Disability 2022, the Muttehida Ulema Board Punjab Bill 2022 and Provincial Motor Vehicle Bill 2021.

Besides, the Punjab Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Grand Asian University of Sialkot (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the University of Health Sciences, Lahore Bill 2022 were introduced in the PA. After the completion of agenda, Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan adjourned the session.