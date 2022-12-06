Two bike riders die in road accident

LAHORE:At least two motorcyclists died in a road accident on Barki Road on Monday. The victims, identified as Islam Khalid, 50, and Akram, were riding a bike and going somewhere when they collided with a trawler near Abdullah Gull Interchange. As a result, the victims received injuries and died before they were shifted to a nearby hospital. Police removed the bodies to morgue and were investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man died after a train ran over him in Shahdara Town. The victim identified as Ashraf, a resident of Farrukhabad, was trying to cross the railway lines near Noor Jahan Tomb when a train ran over him.

Girl Guides visit PSCA: A 30-member Girls Guide Association (GGA) delegation visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Qurban Lines on Monday.

The Shift Commander DSP M Kamran discussed agenda points such as women's safety application and women empowerment with the delegation. He also substantiated to the Girls Guide Association delegation the promising fact of women's participation being up to 25% of the authority’s total workforce. On this occasion, DSP Kamran briefed the delegation that the Women’s Safety App is loaded with features such as secured route mapping, location sharing, one-touch SOS call for immediate security provision and deployment and other help lines numbers.

He added that the number of people installing Women’s Safety App designed to protect women is growing rapidly and more than 2 lakh women have installed the Women Safety App so far. In any emergency, women can take help from this App.

The delegation was also briefed about various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform. 263 road accidents in City: At least 10 people died, whereas 1,266 were injured in 1,189 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 697 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in majority (71%) of road accidents. Further, the analysis showed that 610 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians, and 537 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics showed that 263 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 287 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan with 75 road accidents and 78 victims. The details further reveal that 1,276 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1,028 males and 248 females.