Tuesday December 06, 2022
Karachi

CITY PULSE

December 06, 2022

Treasures of Verism

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Akram Spaul, Aamir Qureshi, Farid Alam and Gul-e-Farwa. Titled ‘Treasures of Verism’, the show will run at the gallery from December 8 to December 12. Contact 0336-2700975 for more information.

