Police vow action if victims of Ponzi scheme seek justice

After a female social media influencer was accused on social media of defrauding hundreds of users to the tune of Rs420 million, police said none of the victims had so far contacted them for the registration of a case.

“No one has so far approached us for registering a case against the woman,” said a senior officer of the Karachi police, SSP Asad Raza. while talking to The News. He maintained that the police would definitely take action if any complainant approached them. He, however, added that the police had themselves initiated a probe into the case after the allegations of a fraud scheme on social media were widely reported.

A Karachi-based businesswoman, also a social media influencer, has been accused of allegedly committing fraud of around Rs420 million by hundreds of depositors who had paid her money for a monthly ballot committee system, popularly known as committee or BC.

The woman, Sidra Humaid, who runs a home-based food business had been running the BC system but no complaints were reported against her in the past. However, contributors started panicking when the woman on social media excused of paying money to around 117 contributors.

It has also been reported that the woman withdrew millions of rupees from her bank accounts leaving just Rs24,000. The News tried to contact the woman but she was unavailable for comments. However, on social media, she responded to queries of her contributors and stated that she was not going anywhere and would pay them their dues.