Former Tory MP loses appeal against sexual assault conviction

LONDON: A former Tory MP, Imran Ahmad Khan, jailed for groping a 15-year-old boy has lost a Court of Appeal on Monday challenge against his conviction and sentence.
The 49-year-old was jailed for 18 months at south London’s Southwark Crown Court in May, after being found guilty of sexual assaulting the teenager after a party in 2008. Two days after winning his seat in Wakefield in West Yorkshire in the December 2019 UK general election, Khan contacted one of the victim’s relatives expressing concerns about the 2008 incident, and the victim later went to the police. Khan was expelled from the Conservative Party and resigned, triggering a by-election in the constituency, following his conviction.
