Cruel and unusual

This refers to the letter, ‘Out in the cold’ (December 4, 2022) by Daniyal Khan Jatoi. The letter highlights the desperate plight of the flood victims, who have been abandoned by the government to face winter on their own. How can our leaders be so apathetic and cruel towards people who have gone through so much suffering and loss?

The incumbent government needs to take some urgent steps to ensure flood victims have a place to sleep, keep warm and enough to eat during this winter

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah