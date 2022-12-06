 
Dr no job

December 06, 2022

According to a report by the HEC, over 4000 Pakistani PhDs are unemployed. If the government cannot provide jobs to the qualified, then what point is there in pushing people to pursue higher education? The fact that one can tick all the boxes and still remain jobless is utterly depressing and does not bode well for the future of our country.

Gulbanok Ali

Hopela

