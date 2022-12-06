Flour famine

Balochistan is facing a flour crisis. The price of flour, a staple commodity, has risen beyond the means of most in the province. Given the recent floods, there are more people in need than ever before, magnifying the impact of the price increase.
The government has to find a way to bring prices down before the province has a famine on its hands.
Sattar Samad
Turbat
This refers to the letter, ‘Out in the cold’ by Daniyal Khan Jatoi. The letter highlights the desperate plight of...
According to a report by the HEC, over 4000 Pakistani PhDs are unemployed. If the government cannot provide jobs to...
What makes a good teacher? This is a question that is raised by students, parents and education experts quite...
According to news reports, there has been an alarming rise in HIV cases in Pakistan. Almost 10,000 people have tested...
Some in the steel industry would have us believe that the large amounts of air pollution caused by their activities is...
The suicide rate in Chitral is horrifically high. According to reports, 176 people from the area have ended their own...
