Flour famine

December 06, 2022

Balochistan is facing a flour crisis. The price of flour, a staple commodity, has risen beyond the means of most in the province. Given the recent floods, there are more people in need than ever before, magnifying the impact of the price increase.

The government has to find a way to bring prices down before the province has a famine on its hands.

Sattar Samad

Turbat

