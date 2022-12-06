What makes a good teacher? This is a question that is raised by students, parents and education experts quite frequently. In my humble opinion, a good teacher not only prepares his or her students for exams but for life as well. There are many things one faces in life that cannot be solved by any textbook. As students go on in life, they will encounter such problems more frequently.

As a student, I faced many difficulties that had nothing to do with academics and had no one to turn to. Hence, I believe a good teacher not only imparts valuable academic lessons but life lessons as well, helping their students find the right path in life.

Ume Maryam Khan

Karachi