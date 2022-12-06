More than a pastime

According to reports, Pakistan has become one of the fastest growing markets for YouTube. As conventional jobs become harder to find, it is heartening to see that many young Pakistanis are turning to social media apps to produce innovative and worthwhile content. From entertainment to education and news, there are few markets that Pakistani YouTubers do not cover.
This adds another dimension to our labour market and is a sign that the Pakistani economy can compete in the digital age.
Abdul Basit Khan
Islamabad
