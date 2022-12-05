Imran has instructed PTI MPs to prepare for polls: Fawad

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry (left) addressing the media. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry shared on Sunday that the party chief Imran Khan had advised all party lawmakers to go back to their constituencies and prepare for elections.

In a tweet, the PTI senior vice president said that they will not waste any more time and call for elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. The PDM would keep running away from elections but they would not waste anymore time, he said.

The former information minister added that Khan had advised all PTI candidates to go back to their constituencies and start preparing for elections. The National Assembly elections would be held afterwards if the government does not call general polls but the PTI would opt for polls in Punjab and KP as soon as possible. In another tweet, Fawad said: “Wonder that the person who came to power through backdoor calls his government parliamentary democracy.

Mr Shehbaz Sharif, you have set up such a system that people have lost trust in democracy. There will be accountability for the cruelty that political workers and journalists have faced for the last seven months.”