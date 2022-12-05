Charity Christmas market set up to help the needy

Islamabad : The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany organised a charity Christmas market here on Sunday to help needy families celebrate the birth of Christ.
German Ambassador Alfred Grannas said with the event, the embassy wanted to welcome the merriest time of the year - especially for all those away from their homes.
"Christmas is all about sharing our joy. This is why the proceeds from this event will be donated to families in need,” he said. The event featured authentic German delicacies, shopping, and fun to celebrate Christmas in the traditional German style, including homemade cakes, cookies, and wreaths made by the German Embassy's staff members.
Around 30 stalls displayed an extensive range of Christmas articles, glassware, handicrafts, children’s toys, candles, leather goods, metal ornaments, dry fruit, advent wreaths, and other decorations. Several children's choirs gave performances throughout the afternoon. The “Weihnachtsmann” (German Santa Claus) made an appearance to distribute sweets among children who have been good all year.
