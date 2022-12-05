Constituent colleges’ graduates given degrees

LAHORE:University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed chaired an integrated convocation of constituent units of a local institute of health sciences.

The VC conferred degrees on passing-out graduates of constituent colleges, while Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmed awarded gold medals for their academic achievements to Dr Muhammad Mubashir and Dr Sameen Tariq, silver medals to Mobeen Saeed, Saira Ali, Fatima Sanaullah, Ayesha Wajid, Arfa Sayab and Sumayya Shahid and bronze medals to Ramsha Akbar, Hafiza Ayesha Babar, Zufa Shafiq, Noor Fatima, Syeda Khadija Ejaz, Aqsa Yasin, Shumaila Jabeen, Neha Shakeel, Hussain Javed, Arfa Batool, Wajeeha Akram, Ayesha Anayat and Aqil Hareem Butt.

The LUMS VC lauded the efforts of healthcare workers in the Covid-19 pandemic. He appreciated the efforts to integrate medicine, nursing and allied health education. Chairman Board of Trustees Shahid Hussain said the institution has maintained its enviable position in all three facets; medical education; provision of medical care to patients and research. It has produced competent doctors, allied health professionals and nursing staff.

The college’s Principal Prof M Zahid Bashir said the college developed partnerships with internationally and nationally acclaimed institutes, which will bring world-class education and research to the country.

Besides, attached hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Dr Ayesha Nauman, nursing college Principal Ms Nasim Rafiq, allied health school’s Principal Dr Riffat Javed, faculty, doctors and parents of the students attended the convocation.