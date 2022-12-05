Right-winger Ciotti wins first round of French conservative party leadership vote

PARIS: Right-winger Eric Ciotti is in poll position to become the next leader of France’s formerly heavyweight conservative Les Republicains (LR) party after winning a first round ballot of party members on Sunday.
Ciotti, who is on record as saying he wants to stop what he calls a “migratory invasion” of France, polled 42.7% and will face Bruno Retailleau, a senator who polled 34.5%, in a second-round runoff, LR said in a statement.
LR or its predecessors have governed France for much of its post-war history. However, squeezed between centrist President Emmanuel Macron on one side and the far-right National Rally of Marine Le Pen on the other, the LR candidate in April’s presidential election, Valerie Pecresse, won just 4.78% of the votes.
