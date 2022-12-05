Political parties extend greetings to people

Various political parties on the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day extended greetings to the people of Sindh.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh general secretary Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro in his statement said the province was a land of Sufis and patriotic people who were famous for their hospitality and ingenuity.

He said that people living in Sindh were willing to sacrifice their lives for Pakistan and Islam. He added that the Sindhi culture was an Islamic culture and they would not allow anyone to pollute the true Sindhi culture.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while congratulating the Sindhi community on the day said that Pakistan was a collection of different linguistic units and we all must keep all the cultures alive.

He said Sindhi Culture Day taught us to live together with love and mutual respect and to celebrate each other's happiness. He added that the MQM-P respected the culture of all linguistic units of the country.

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said the culture of Sindh comprised countless colours, and people of different races, creeds and religions living in the province were like a bouquet. He remarked that the culture of Sindh preached the message of love, peace and brotherhood.

The leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his statement congratulated the Sindhi nation living all over the world on the day. The culture of Sindh was five thousand years old, he said. He added that the Sindhi culture presented the colours of love, peace, affection, tolerance, and brotherhood. He also prayed for the peace and prosperity of the province.