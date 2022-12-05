The jobs scene

In recent years, Pakistan has been churning out graduates at a prodigious pace. Sadly, the same cannot be said about the pace at which we are creating new jobs. This has resulted in a cutthroat job market where graduates will take anything they can get, while many will end up with nothing. With our without a job, anyone entering the job market is in for some bitter disappointment.
Our universities deserve some of the blame. They are failing to produce enough graduates with the skills the market demands. The government has to act to rectify this situation and improve the standards at our universities.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
