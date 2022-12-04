Extension in Gen Bajwa’s tenure was a mistake: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly’s ex-Speaker Asad Qaiser said on Saturday that an extension in the tenure of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa by then-prime minister Imran Khan in 2019 was a mistake.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) now regretted it, admitted Asad Qaiser. “Everyone [in the party] has now come to the realisation that the extension was a mistake,” he said. When asked about background discussions leading to the decision, Qaiser said, “It was the wrong decision, no matter why or how it was taken.”

He, however, added it was a “collective decision” of all political parties. “The parties have become basically dynastic parties with no roots among the people,” he said. Commenting about his party’s conditional offer for talks with the government, Qaiser said Khan was ready for negotiations “provided that elections are a prominent part of the agenda”.