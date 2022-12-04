Extension in Gen Bajwa’s tenure was a mistake: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly’s ex-Speaker Asad Qaiser said on Saturday that an extension in the tenure of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa by then-prime minister Imran Khan in 2019 was a mistake.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) now regretted it, admitted Asad Qaiser. “Everyone [in the party] has now come to the realisation that the extension was a mistake,” he said. When asked about background discussions leading to the decision, Qaiser said, “It was the wrong decision, no matter why or how it was taken.”
He, however, added it was a “collective decision” of all political parties. “The parties have become basically dynastic parties with no roots among the people,” he said. Commenting about his party’s conditional offer for talks with the government, Qaiser said Khan was ready for negotiations “provided that elections are a prominent part of the agenda”.
Islamabad: With legislation for animal rights already on the anvil, the federal government is set to roll out a course...
ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday deferred the indictment of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a case pertaining to...
PESHAWAR: The 13th Vintage and Classic Car Rally 2022 reached Michni Post and Khyber Rifles Officers’ Mess Landi...
ISLAMABAD: Former President and President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari said that...
ISLAMABAD: Expressing complete solidarity with Pakistan and its people on Saturday, Saudi Arabia strongly condemned an...
KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra says decision was taken after proper evaluation of health facilities previously...
Comments