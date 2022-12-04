Saudi Arabia, Iran condemn Pak Embassy attack

ISLAMABAD: Expressing complete solidarity with Pakistan and its people on Saturday, Saudi Arabia strongly condemned an attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Afghanistan capital. Iran also joined in the condemnation of the attack separately. In a statement shared by the country’s mission here Saturday, the Foreign Affairs Ministry reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s firm and conscious position to renounce violence and terrorism wherever it is. It also expressed the Kingdom’s full solidarity and its standing by Pakistan and its people in the face of terrorism.

Earlier, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan Syed Muhammad Ali Hosseini on twitter said that the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanani, had strongly condemned the armed attack on the embassy. The US chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan, Karen Decker, also condemned the attack on Nizamani in a tweet Saturday. “Outraged at attack on my diplomatic counterpart @PakinAfg, Ubaid Nizamani; I am grateful he is safe & wish a quick recovery to the brave security guard who was injured. I join the call for a swift, thorough and transparent investigation,” Decker wrote.