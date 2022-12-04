UHS starts online admission process

LAHORE : The University of Health Sciences (UHS) started receiving online applications for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in government medical and dental colleges of Punjab on Saturday. Applications are being received through the online portal of the Bank of Punjab (BOP) at www.bop.com.pk/UHS-2022/Login.aspx.

According to the UHS spokesperson, the last date for submission of online applications is December 12. The candidates, who have scored 60 pc or above marks in Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent exam, will be eligible to apply.

For admission, the domicile of Punjab is a mandatory condition. However, candidates having a domicile of Islamabad can apply for admission on open merit seats in Punjab. At least 55 pc and 45 pc marks in the medical and dental college admission test (MDCAT) is another mandatory condition for admission into MBBS and BDS programmes respectively. The weightage criterion for merit calculation is matriculation 10 pc, HSSC 40 pc, and MDCAT 50 pc. The candidates will be required to submit a processing fee of Rs1000 with their applications which can be deposited at any branch of the Bank of Punjab. A Hafiz-e-Quran Test and the Medical Board for students with disabilities will be held at UHS from December 10 to 13.

The provisional merit list will be issued on December 15 at the UHS website. The first college-wise selection list for MBBS will be displayed on December 19 and that for BDS on January 16, 2023.

According to the spokesperson, the admissions will be completed as per the admission regulations of the Pakistan Medical Commission and the Admission Policy of the Punjab government. The classes in government medical and dental colleges of Punjab will start on March 1, 2023.

UHS has made some changes in the admission system this year for the convenience of the candidates. Admitted students will not be required to visit colleges for submission of their fees this year. After the display of the selection list, the admitted candidates will be able to download their college fee challan from the application portal.