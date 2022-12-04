Country has no dearth of talent: SACM

LAHORE : Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Amir Saeed Raan has said there is no dearth of talent in the country, and sports can be promoted in Pakistan through effective guidance and training. He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of Annual Aerobics & Gymnastic Championship, organised by a local Group of Institutions here on Saturday. The SACM said during the tenure of previous governments, co-curricular and extracurricular activities had almost been suspended in educational institutions. However, he added, the incumbent government was taking special measures on urgent basis for restoration of co-curricular and extracurricular activities in schools and colleges. He said funds for these activities, which were suspended earlier, would be restored in the next few days after getting approval from the provincial cabinet. The SACM said all educational institutions would have to take special measures like the Unique Group of Institutions for promotion of co-curricular and extracurricular activities.