BOK partners with Faysal Bank

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) and Bank of Khyber (BOK) have partnered to launch a suite of digital financial services featuring virtual and debit card services along with added digital payment solutions, a statement said on Saturday.

With the partnership, BOK will leverage the FBL Fintech Express Program to accelerate customers’ digital journey and provide them accessibility to a host of digital solutions to aid their banking needs.

FBL said its programme was driven by creating partnerships with banks and fintech to further encourage the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) financial inclusion initiative in the country. “Fintech Express Program is focused on identifying financial institutions and aiding their customers’ digital journey through innovative technologies,” it added.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Yousaf Hussain, CEO, FBL said, “Faysal Bank wants to be the cornerstone of the digital product revolution in Pakistan. We continue to focus on developing and strengthening ecosystem partnerships with multiple players that bring expertise and economies of scale in their respective domains.”

Ali Gulfaraz, managing director and CEO, BoK, said the partnership would help them strengthen BoK’s digital ecosystem by onboarding international payment schemes and digital services.