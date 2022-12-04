BOK partners with Faysal Bank

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) and Bank of Khyber (BOK) have partnered to launch a suite of digital financial services featuring virtual and debit card services along with added digital payment solutions, a statement said on Saturday.
With the partnership, BOK will leverage the FBL Fintech Express Program to accelerate customers’ digital journey and provide them accessibility to a host of digital solutions to aid their banking needs.
FBL said its programme was driven by creating partnerships with banks and fintech to further encourage the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) financial inclusion initiative in the country. “Fintech Express Program is focused on identifying financial institutions and aiding their customers’ digital journey through innovative technologies,” it added.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Yousaf Hussain, CEO, FBL said, “Faysal Bank wants to be the cornerstone of the digital product revolution in Pakistan. We continue to focus on developing and strengthening ecosystem partnerships with multiple players that bring expertise and economies of scale in their respective domains.”
Ali Gulfaraz, managing director and CEO, BoK, said the partnership would help them strengthen BoK’s digital ecosystem by onboarding international payment schemes and digital services.
KARACHI: Sindh has planned to organise a ‘Marble City Karachi Roadshow’ on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Crystal...
LAHORE: The Chainstore Association of Pakistan has organised a second edition of the International Pakistan Future...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs200 per tola on Saturday.According to data released by All Sindh...
MOSCOW: Russian oil output could fall by 500,000 to 1 million barrels per day early in 2023 after the European Union...
LAHORE: Prudent use of information and communication technology could go a long way in eradicating poverty,...
KARACHI: The Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan on Saturday urged the government to charge the sector with lower...
Comments