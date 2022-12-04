Gold drops Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs200 per tola on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs163,300 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs172 to Rs140,032.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $1 to $1,798 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,780 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,543.13.

Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below by Rs2,000 per tola compared with the gold rates in Dubai gold market.