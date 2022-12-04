REAP demands lower electricity rates

KARACHI: The Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) on Saturday urged the government to charge the sector with lower power rates, claiming that the government was providing electricity to them on higher rates than other industries.

“Rice exporters are not getting the electricity at Rs19.5 per unit, which is being provided to other industries,” REAP chairman Chela Ram Kewlani and former chairmen Abdul Rahim Janoo and Rafique Suleman stated during a press conference at REAP house.

They said the rice crop was facing a decline of more than 30 percent due to recent monsoon floods as “no efforts were taken to dewater lands, where water stood for more than 20 days.”

REAP leaders also demanded that they should be allowed to sell dollars directly to the importers, and that imports of the country should not be

exceeded exports.

“Pakistan exported rice worth $2.5 billion last year and the same target was expected this year because of an increase in the prices, though there would be a decline in the quantity of

exports.”

The official added that the government was keeping around Rs10.5 billion of rice exporters in the export development fund (EDF) and not using used it for research and development or infrastructure development of the rice exporting industry.

“Four rice research institutes are not doing much work in Pakistan and the country is importing seed from China. Besides, farmers are using the old system of sowing and harvesting,” they said.

Currently, farmers are getting around 40 maund production per acre but with the usage of modern technology and better seeds, some of the farmers have also received a production of around 100 maunds per acre, according to REAP officials.