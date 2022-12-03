Imran-led opposition to return to assemblies: Ahsan Iqbal

SWABI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that the Imran Khan-led opposition would take another U-turn and return to the assemblies.

He was addressing a function organised by the Science Society at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology. The minister said “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should take another U-turn and rejoin the assemblies in the best interest of the country and its people,” he said, adding, the elections would be held as per schedule. About the feeble economy, he said that Pakistan had lost the last 25 years due to a lack of continuity of policies to improve the economy.