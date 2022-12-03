IHC admits Imran’s early hearing plea against ECP Toshakhana verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has admitted the separate appeal of PTI Chairman Imran Khan for early hearing in his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakhana case.

Khan’s counsel Barrister Gohar Ali Khan submitted the separate appeal on behalf of the former prime minister. The high court admitted the petition and fixed December 8 for hearing. On October 21, the electoral watchdog had disqualified PTI chief Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

A four-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the unanimous decision. In the decision, it has been said that Imran Khan is no longer a member of the National Assembly, adding that he submitted a false affidavit and has been involved in corrupt practices. The electoral watchdog also declared Imran Khan’s National Assembly seat as vacant.