Axact fake degree case: IHC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for co-accused

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrant for convicted co-accused Nigel Brin Robello in the Axact fake degree case.

The court issued a notice to the federation on a petition filed by Shoaib Sheikh against the FIA private prosecutor. The matter pertaining to the pleas against conviction of Shoaib Sheikh and others in Axact degree case came up for hearing before a single bench of the IHC led by Justice Amir Farooq.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawwar Iqbal, FIA prosecutor Ashfaq Naqvi and Shoaib Shaikh along with his counsel Latif Khosa appeared in the court. The chief justice inquired which country Nigel Brin Robello was from. The court was told that Nigel was a Pakistani citizen but he was in Sweden due to which his arrest warrant could not be complied with.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Nigel and remarked that it had separated his case. Latif Khosa, counsel for Shoaib Sheikh, objected to the hiring of a private prosecutor by the FIA.

The AAG told the court that the law ministry had notified the appointment of Ashfaq Naqvi as prosecutor. The court directed the AAG to receive the notice on the petition against the private prosecutor of FIA.

Abid Zubairi, counsel for Shoaib Sheikh, requested the court for a long adjournment as he was busy in Supreme Court. However, the court remarked that he should not make an inappropriate plea. The court adjourned the case hearing till December 7.