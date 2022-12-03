PM okays Lt Gen Faiz’s retirement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the premature retirement of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. According to media reports, Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed had applied for premature retirement after the nomination of a new army chief, which went to the Prime Minister’s office after having been processed in the GHQ and the defence ministry. Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was due to retire in April 2023. Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has also taken premature retirement. He was going to retire on April 27, 2023.