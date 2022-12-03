Traffic cop rewarded for honesty

PESHAWAR: A ticketing officer of traffic police was rewarded for honesty after he returned a bag carrying gold ornaments and cash to the owner.

The ticketing officer Umar Shah found a bag on Charsadda Road the other day. During the search, he found 10 tola gold along with cash and other valuables. The cop traced the owner and returned the bag. Chief traffic officer Abbas Majeed Marwat on Friday awarded certificate and cash reward to Umar Shah for his honesty.