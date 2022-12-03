Traffic cop rewarded for honesty

PESHAWAR: A ticketing officer of traffic police was rewarded for honesty after he returned a bag carrying gold ornaments and cash to the owner.
The ticketing officer Umar Shah found a bag on Charsadda Road the other day. During the search, he found 10 tola gold along with cash and other valuables. The cop traced the owner and returned the bag. Chief traffic officer Abbas Majeed Marwat on Friday awarded certificate and cash reward to Umar Shah for his honesty.
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Friday reserved its verdict in Senator Azam Swati’s plea seeking details of...
ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has questioned the federal government’s shyness for not bringing the issue of...
MANSEHRA: Chief Minister’s Advisor on Information Mohammad Ali Saif on Friday said that options were being weighed...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan has said that efforts were...
TANK: The authorities here on Friday decided to take stern action against those who had unlawfully occupied state...
KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the federal government ensure an...
Comments