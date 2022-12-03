Teachers stage sit-in, demand job regularisation

LAHORE: Hundreds of schoolteachers from different parts of Punjab staged a protest sit-in outside the Lahore Press Club on Friday demanding regularisation of services of Secondary School Educators (SSEs) and Assistant Education Officers (AEOs).
Carrying banners and placards they highlighted that thousands of teachers of different batches of 2014, 2015, 2016 had been waiting for regularisation of their services for several years. They reminded the Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas of his social media message in which he had announced that his ministry had forwarded a summary to the provincial cabinet for regularisation of services of SSEs and AEOs.
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Friday reserved its verdict in Senator Azam Swati’s plea seeking details of...
ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has questioned the federal government’s shyness for not bringing the issue of...
PESHAWAR: A ticketing officer of traffic police was rewarded for honesty after he returned a bag carrying gold...
MANSEHRA: Chief Minister’s Advisor on Information Mohammad Ali Saif on Friday said that options were being weighed...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan has said that efforts were...
TANK: The authorities here on Friday decided to take stern action against those who had unlawfully occupied state...
Comments