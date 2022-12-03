Teachers stage sit-in, demand job regularisation

LAHORE: Hundreds of schoolteachers from different parts of Punjab staged a protest sit-in outside the Lahore Press Club on Friday demanding regularisation of services of Secondary School Educators (SSEs) and Assistant Education Officers (AEOs).

Carrying banners and placards they highlighted that thousands of teachers of different batches of 2014, 2015, 2016 had been waiting for regularisation of their services for several years. They reminded the Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas of his social media message in which he had announced that his ministry had forwarded a summary to the provincial cabinet for regularisation of services of SSEs and AEOs.