Saturday December 03, 2022
Smuggled goods, vehicles worth Rs462m seized in November

By Our Correspondent
December 03, 2022

LAHORE: Customs officials have seized smuggled goods and vehicles of more than Rs462 million during the month of November The Customs officials seized goods, cloth, chewable tobacco, betel nuts, tyres, skimmed milk, glassware, ceramic tiles, cigarettes, cigarette paper, welding rods, and several other items.

Director General of Customs Intelligence Faiz Ahmad Chadhar lauded the efforts of Ms Saima Shahzad, Director and Ch Rizwan Bashir Kalair, Additional Director Customs Intelligence, Lahore on this remarkable achievement.

