Resumption of work on Rescue 1122 building in Tank ordered

TANK: Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak took exception to the slow pace of work on the building of the district’s emergency service Rescue 1122 and directed the officials concerned to immediately resume work on the almost stalled scheme.

“Construction work on building of Rescue 1122 was delayed for unnecessary reasons to the utter dismay of the residents who want to have the said service with all required equipment and own building for prompt and efficient service delivery,” he said while speaking to journalists during a visit to the site.

He said the pace of work on the project was directed to be expedited in line with directives of the KP government and chief secretary to prioritise high impact public interest development projects and ensure their completion before scheduled time amid effective oversight through regular visits.

He said the project was launched in June and it would be completed at a cost of Rs54.714 million.During inspection, the DC went round various segments of the project where he was briefed by officials of the Communication and Works (C&W) Department about a range of issues pertaining to the project.

He directed the contractors to expedite construction work in order to complete the scheme ahead of scheduled timeframe while using quality material.He was of the opinion that the building should be a state-of-the-art facility for the district emergency service to boost its performance and provide services to people more efficiently.

He said that no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands and strict action would be taken against those elements found involved in corrupt practices or showing negligence in extending relief to people.

The deputy commissioner also highlighted the importance of the Rescue 1122 in the district, which has been prone to natural calamities especially floods, saying it played a commendable role in saving human lives.