Govt committed to improving road network in KP: Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Terming the construction of expressway from Bannu link road to Hakla Motorway of vital importance for the development of the southern districts, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said that road would boost trade activities and provide comfortable transportation facilities to the people.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public-Private Partnership Committee, which accorded approval to the commercial-cum-financial feasibility for expressway, said a handout.

The meeting was told that the 42-kilometer-long Yarak-Bannu expressway would be constructed from Indus Highway to Kallur, connecting Hakla-Yarak DI Khan Motorway. The project would be built at an estimated cost of Rs15.6 billion. Other features of the two-lane link road include construction of two flyovers, three RCC bridges, and two interchanges.

The chief minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was improving the network of roads infrastructure across the province with the aim to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a transit hub and making it a centre for trade activities.

He directed the quarters concerned to expedite physical work on Swat Motorway Phase-2 and ensure achievement of targets as per the stipulated timelines.The chief minister said that the development of Malakand region is directly associated with Swat Motorway Phase-2, which would prove to be a game changer in exploiting the tourism potential in the region.

He added that the said project was equally important for the population on both sides of the Swat river, which on completion would usher in a new era of development in the area.According to details, the 80 kilometers long Swat Motorway Phase 2 is being constructed from Chakdara Interchange to Fatehpur. Initially, Swat Motorway Phase 2 will consist of 4 lanes which will be extendable to six lanes. Other features of the project include construction of nine interchanges, eight bridges on the Swat river and link roads on a need basis.

Provincial Minister for Law Fazal Shakoor Khan, advisor to CM on Communications and Works Riaz Khan, Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and others attended the meeting.