Gold hits all-time high

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs750 per tola on Friday to all-time high rates in the country.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs163,500 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs643 to Rs140,204. In the international market, gold rates increased by $19 to $1,799 per ounce.
Silver rates rose by Rs10 to Rs1,780 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs8.58 to Rs1,543.13. Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained below Rs2,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
One analyst said that gold prices in Pakistan increased because of Pak currency instability and an increase in the international market. In the international market, gold rates increased by around 9 percent or $146 to $1,799 per ounce on December 2, 2022, from $1,653 per ounce on November 1, 2022.
TOKYO: Japan has started issuing visas to Pakistani interns/trainees under the Technical Intern Training Programme ...
KARACHI: The rupee ended flat on Friday due to limited demand for the dollars in the currency market. The rupee...
KARACHI: Daraz and Visa have expanded their partnership to support flood relief efforts for over 4,000 families from...
KARACHI: Sindh Enterprise Development Fund and U Microfinance Bank have formed an institutional collaboration to...
London: Major oil producers are expected to stick to their current output strategy or even slash production further...
LAHORE: Federal and provincial governments must work in tandem to boost industrial production. After the 18th...
Comments