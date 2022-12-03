Visa, Daraz partner for flood relief

KARACHI: Daraz and Visa have expanded their partnership to support flood relief efforts for over 4,000 families from the affected communities in the country, following severe flooding that washed away villages and left millions in need of immediate lifesaving assistance, a statement said on Friday.

According to details, both platforms have been long-term partners and combined their efforts to help the flood affected using the Daraz platform. Visa allocated Rs22 million to procure items from the Daraz marketplace, and Daraz managed logistical operations to arrange items at cost price from its seller network and delivery.

Daraz said it had also collaborated with humanitarian organisations that were leading flood relief drives across the country. Organisations that handled distribution of the relief items included the National Disaster Management Authority, JDC Foundation Pakistan, and Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan.

The donations were dispersed to flood-affected areas across the country, benefiting more than 4,000 families. The donated items included essentials such as dry food staples, biscuits, mosquito repellents and sanitary products, it added.