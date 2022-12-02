PM seeks global community’s role in improving Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday and apprised him about her recent visit to Afghanistan.
Khar, who paid a day-long official visit to Kabul on Tuesday, informed the prime minister about the outcome of her meetings with the interim Afghan leadership.
Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan desired a peaceful Afghanistan and vowed to extend every possible support to Afghan brethren. He called upon the international community to play its role in improving the situation in Afghanistan as the warn-torn country faced the challenges of economy and security.
